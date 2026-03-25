Wonder Boys Start Hot and Get the Win Against UAM Boll Weevils

Photo Credits: Destini Nguyen

Pictured: David Elliott IV, #4

The Wonder Boys men’s basketball team started off hot on Monday night against UAM’s Boll Weevils. The game on Feb. 9 ended in ATU’s victory with a score of 73-62.

The Wonder Boys started hot in the first half and shot very well from the field. The bigger story was Tech’s defense in the first half. They held UAM to only 19 points, while scoring 33 themselves.

The second half was better for both teams. Even though ATU got outscored in the second half by three points, the hole that UAM dug for itself was just too great to overcome.

The Wonder Boys are back in action after playing three games in five days due to rescheduling from the winter weather. They travel to Searcy to take on the Harding Bisons on Thursday, Feb. 12. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m.