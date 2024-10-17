“Forever Green and Gold” Homecoming Hits ATU

Photos | Emily Tyler, Arkansas Tech News

Last week, ATU began their week-long Homecoming celebration with a pep rally on Monday, Oct. 7.

The pep rally was held at Thone stadium and featured performances from the ATU cheer team and band, with Jerry the Bulldog also making an appearance. The event was attended by students, many of whom were representing Greek Life organizations, and families of the students.

However, the event was delayed after a cheerleader was injured after falling while performing a stunt. After laying almost motionless on the ground for nearly 20 minutes, Public Safety transported her off the field to medical professionals.

Then, the rally started with performances from the ATU cheer team, followed by a performance from the band and the announcement of the homecoming court of 2024. Of the nominated candidates, Miyon Atkins, Ivy Guzman, Cogan Hester, Nathaly Marin, Torin Matthews, Jason Richardson, Ellie Riddle, Carson Smith, Noah Sumler and Elli White were selected to be on the court.

With the court announced and voting underway, the events continued with the preliminary round of Tech’s Got Talent on Tuesday. Of the acts, eight proceeded onto the finals held later that week.

On Wednesday, students lined the halls of Witherspoon to get a seat for Big Money Bingo. The prizes consisted of a Roku TV, an iPad, Airpods, an Apple watch, two tumblers with a light-up hammock, a pickleball set, Beats headphones, a Nintendo Switch, and a PlayStation 5.

Later that evening was a formal game of capture the flag at Doc Bryan.

On Thursday, the TGT finalist made their last performances with Maggie Holcomb winning first place, Seismic Waves securing second and Essynce Norwood taking third.

The night concluded with a barnyard dance on Caraway Lawn, featuring a bull-riding game and a DJ.

On Friday, Dr. Russell Jones was formally inaugurated into his role as the 13th president of ATU. The ceremony was attended by professors, staff, students, alumni and others. SGA President Elli White also spoke at the event.

On Saturday, Jason Richardson and Ellie Riddle were announced as Homecoming king and queen in a pre-game crowning ceremony.

Afterward, the Wonder Boys faced off against Southwestern Oklahoma State University for their Homecoming game. After a power struggle in the first half, the Wonder Boys took the win with a score of 29-19.