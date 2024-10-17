“Forever Green and Gold” Homecoming Hits ATU

Phi Mu showing their school cheer at the pep rally

Photos | Emily Tyler, Arkansas Tech News

Last week, ATU began their week-long Homecoming celebration with a pep rally on Monday, Oct. 7.

The pep rally was held at Thone stadium and featured performances from the ATU cheer team and band, with Jerry the Bulldog also making an appearance. The event was attended by students, many of whom were representing Greek Life organizations, and families of the students.

However, the event was delayed after a cheerleader was injured after falling while performing a stunt. After laying almost motionless on the ground for nearly 20 minutes, Public Safety transported her off the field to medical professionals.

Then, the rally started with performances from the ATU cheer team, followed by a performance from the band and the announcement of the homecoming court of 2024. Of the nominated candidates, Miyon Atkins, Ivy Guzman, Cogan Hester, Nathaly Marin, Torin Matthews, Jason Richardson, Ellie Riddle, Carson Smith, Noah Sumler and Elli White were selected to be on the court.

With the court announced and voting underway, the events continued with the preliminary round of Tech’s Got Talent on Tuesday. Of the acts, eight proceeded onto the finals held later that week.

On Wednesday, students lined the halls of Witherspoon to get a seat for Big Money Bingo. The prizes consisted of a Roku TV, an iPad, Airpods, an Apple watch, two tumblers with a light-up hammock, a pickleball set, Beats headphones, a Nintendo Switch, and a PlayStation 5.

Later that evening was a formal game of capture the flag at Doc Bryan.

On Thursday, the TGT finalist made their last performances with Maggie Holcomb winning first place, Seismic Waves securing second and Essynce Norwood taking third.

The night concluded with a barnyard dance on Caraway Lawn, featuring a bull-riding game and a DJ.

On Friday, Dr. Russell Jones was formally inaugurated into his role as the 13th president of ATU. The ceremony was attended by professors, staff, students, alumni and others. SGA President Elli White also spoke at the event.

On Saturday, Jason Richardson and Ellie Riddle were announced as Homecoming king and queen in a pre-game crowning ceremony.

Afterward, the Wonder Boys faced off against Southwestern Oklahoma State University for their Homecoming game. After a power struggle in the first half, the Wonder Boys took the win with a score of 29-19.

The ATU Cheer Team Performing
Photo by Emily Tyler
Ellie Riddle, Homecoming queen of 2024
Photo by ATU News Ellie Riddle, Homecoming queen of 2024

 

Jason Richardson, Homecoming king of 2024
Photo by ATU News
Jason Richardson, Homecoming king of 2024
Phi Mu showing their school cheer at the pep rally
Photo by Emily Tyler
Phi Mu showing their school cheer at the pep rally
The fraternities of ATU at the pep rally
Photo by Emily Tyler
The fraternities of ATU at the pep rally
The ATU Cheer team performing
Photo by Emily Tyler
The ATU Cheer team performing
The ATU Cheer team performing
Photo by Emily Tyler
The ATU Cheer team performing
The ATU Homecoming queen nominees
Photo by Emily Tyler From left to right, Elli White, Ellie Riddle, Ivy Guzman, Miyon Atkins, and Nathaly Marin
Homecoming King Nominees
Photo by Emily Tyler
From left to right, Carson Smith, Torin Matthews, Noah Sumler, Jason Richardson, and Cogan Hester

 

Tags

More Posts

Breathing New Life Into Campus – SGA President and VP Rising to the Challenge

Health and Wellness offers STD testing

“Ruby Red” left me hanging

On Par 11/11/2021

ATU’s Nichols chosen for Leadership Arkansas 2018-19

A Decade in the GAC

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *