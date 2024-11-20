SGA: ATU Approves Extended Thanksgiving Break

The previously mentioned Thanksgiving break proposal has been approved and was

announced at the SGA meeting on Nov. 13, 2024. This means that starting in the fall of 2025,

students will have a full week off for Thanksgiving break. Classes will start on Aug. 20 and the

semester will end on Dec. 12.

Another schedule change was also discussed. Wonder Week dates for spring of 2025 have yet

to be confirmed, but it was decided to be during February. The secretary of internal

affairs position is opening up in SGA for the upcoming spring semester.

More changes are coming regarding the student section for football games. Issues with seating

this past season led to many people forgoing the student section and just sitting in the stands.

Issues with seeing the scoreboard, negative interactions with the spirit squad, and the angle

students watch the game have brought up the discussion to move the student section. However,

no decision has been made.

A student eating at the cafeteria reported a bug in their food. This has been the second time a

bug was reported in food this semester. If you’ve had any issues with eating in the cafeteria or

Baztech, report it to a worker and then fill out the SGA survey: found in SGA’s Instagram bio.