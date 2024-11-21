Department of International Studies Hosts Indian Cultural Night

Photo Credit | Alexis Telford

The ATU Department of International Studies hosted an Indian cultural night in the student union on November 20 as part of its international education week.

As attendees arrived, they were given a traditional Indian greeting and a brief story about the festival of lights. Afterward, guests enjoyed a buffet of authentic Indian food including Mando Lassi, Raita, Karvepaku Chicken, Paneer Butter Masala, Veg Biryani, Chicken Biryani, Gobi Manchurian, Chapati, Gulab Jamun, and Chikoo Juice.

As friends and family enjoyed the cultural meal together, authentic Indian music was played and students gave presentations about their heritage and culture.

The presenters showed some of their important buildings, statues, cities, clothing, food, and how Indian marriage works. They also presented an Indian dance to enrich attendees in a major part of their culture.

Finally, guests were encouraged to participate in a game of musical chairs where the lucky winners got prizes. People were laughing and dancing as they fought for their seats for three rounds. The winners were Georgia Kojic, Chiaki Kazama, and Peter Babatuyi.