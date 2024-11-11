First Gen. Organization Takes The Week

Photo Credit | Kelsey Morris

Monday, Nov. 4 through Friday, Nov. 8, the First-Generation Student Organization held various events around campus in celebration of First-Gen Week. All six events had free First-Gen swag, snacks, and professionals there to answer questions about first-generation college students.

The first event, First-Gen Week Kickoff, was held on Monday in the Doc Bryan lobby. At the kickoff, students could stop by and grab popcorn, swag, and chat from 12-2 pm. Tuesday, Nov. 5 was full of fun as students grabbed donuts in the Doc Bryan lobby in the morning and gathered for weekly Power Hour in the evening.

Gratitude Letters and Leaders was Wednesday’s event, and it was held in Rothwell 211. A group of one professor, two students, and two faculty members provided helpful insights into their experiences as first-generation students. Attendees were provided with a variety of desserts to enjoy as they listened to the panel discussion. Following the discussion was the writing of letters to faculty and staff members showing appreciation for all that they do on campus.

The biggest event of the week was First-Gen by the Fire, which was held on Thursday night on the patio of the student union. Several people showed up to eat smores by the fire pit, play games, and enjoy the nice weather. Ping pong, cornhole, and many board games were available for students to play.

The final event of the week was Fueling First-Gen Success, where students were able to stop by the Hindsman Belltower on Friday morning for free breakfast burritos. First-Generation Student Organization President Elli White gave a few words about First-Gen Week.

“First-Gen week absolutely exceeded my expectations. I was blown away with how many people showed up and engaged with us. We had the opportunity to connect with so many first-gen students. We also met a lot of first-gen supporters, which meant a lot to us. I’m glad that both groups of students showed up because we had the opportunity to show them that we are a resource, first-gen or otherwise,” said White.