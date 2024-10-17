Where Has The Arka-Tech Been?

Photo Credit | A.J. Chauffe

This semester, students may have noticed the absence of the Arka-Tech newspaper in stands around campus. In fact, many have been asking “where is The Arka-Tech?” Let this paper be a clear message to all that we are still here and ready to continue representing the voice of the student body.

While The Arka-Tech is still present and actively reporting on-campus events, the paper was hit with a significant budget cut at the beginning of this semester. Due to this cut, we can currently only afford to publish one or two papers a semester.

In light of this challenge, we have focused our efforts on bolstering our online presence and publishing stories to our website. While it has taken time to get reorganized, we appreciate the patience and support we have received from the student body and staff.

Despite these financial challenges, we do not plan to get rid of our physical newspaper. Rather, we are looking into options that will allow us to publish more physical papers alongside our online content.

In the meantime, you can support the paper by following us on our social media, bookmarking our website, arkatechnews.com, and staying tuned for our weekly news podcasts on Spotify.

We are also looking for more student staff to help contribute to the paper. This includes writers, photographers, a website manager, reporters, radio readers, and more.

Our meetings take place on Mondays at 5:30 in Energy Center room 137.

Instagram: @arkatechnews

Facebook: The Arka Tech

Spotify: The Arka-Tech Introspect

Website: arkatechnews.com